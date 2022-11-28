Skip to Content

Drive competitive advantage through deploying a supply chain planning hub

Ranjith Prabhu
28 Nov 2022

Implementing a supply chain planning hub provides process visibility, focus on business-critical outcomes, and faster information flow to drive agility, flexibility, and resilience across your supply chain.

It is no understatement to say that business environment disruptions continue to drive significant stress in global supply chain operations. Product lifecycles are getting shorter, demand and supply factors continue to fluctuate, portfolios continue to proliferate, and consumers are increasingly demanding hyper-personalization of products and omnichannel availability.
 
On top of this, organizations face challenges in configuring and updating their supply chain processes and technologies, maintaining service levels while aligning innovation with existing supply chains, and improving the overall efficiency and utilization of their supply chains.

Drive supply chain agility, flexibility, and resilience

To manage these complexities, you need to deploy an integrated hub-based operating model in order drive planning excellence, analytics, and technology across your supply chain, enabling you to:

  • Provide end-to-end process visibility
  • Focus on delivering critical business outcomes
  • Enable a seamless flow of information across your teams
  • Accelerate response to demand and supply considerations.

An integrated supply chain hub also drives transformation of process, people, and technology to unlock value across your supply chain.

Deliver digital transformation and enhanced business outcomes

Supply chain planning hubs operate on a global planning model that consolidates processes, centralizes operations, and focuses on outcomes rather than individual functional goals.

Implementing a planning hub across your supply chain enables you to accelerate your digital transformation efforts through leveraging intelligent automation to re-engineer operating models and standardize processes with limited customization. This helps you drive enhanced business outcomes and cross pollination of best practices and learnings across your geographies.

In addition, outsourcing the re-engineered supply chain processes to a business process provider helps you focus on core decision-making, which enhances your speed-to-market, operational agility, and effectiveness.Some tasks you might consider outsourcing include planning, asset optimization, reporting and analytics, coordination and follow-up, exception handling, routine executions, and master data management.

Improve service levels and increase revenue

Finally, let’s briefly talk about the benefits a properly implemented supply chain hub can deliver to your organization. These are:

  • 2x increase in no-touch planning
  • 5–8% improvement in service levels
  • 2–4% increase in revenue base
  • 15–20% reduction in working capital
  • ~50 reduction in turnaround time for innovation and promotion planning.

The benefits of deploying a supply chain planning hub speak for themselves, and the implementation is much easier than you think.

To learn more about how Capgemini’s Intelligent Supply Chain offer helps you build a comprehensive supply chain planning hub, while taking you one step closer to – what we call – the Frictionless Enterprise contact ranjith.prabhu-r@capgemini.com

About author

Ranjith Prabhu

Director, Intelligent Supply Chain Operations, Capgemini’s Business Services
Ranjith Prabhu has significant experience in defining supply chain transformation solutions across multiple sectors, including consumer and industrial products, chemicals, and automotive. His focus areas are driving end-to-end supply chain planning and operational efficiencies to deliver key outcomes such as enhanced productivity and customer centric operating models.

