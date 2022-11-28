Drive competitive advantage through deploying a supply chain planning hub

Drive supply chain agility, flexibility, and resilience

To manage these complexities, you need to deploy an integrated hub-based operating model in order drive planning excellence, analytics, and technology across your supply chain, enabling you to:

Provide end-to-end process visibility

Focus on delivering critical business outcomes

Enable a seamless flow of information across your teams

Accelerate response to demand and supply considerations.

An integrated supply chain hub also drives transformation of process, people, and technology to unlock value across your supply chain.

Deliver digital transformation and enhanced business outcomes

Supply chain planning hubs operate on a global planning model that consolidates processes, centralizes operations, and focuses on outcomes rather than individual functional goals.

Implementing a planning hub across your supply chain enables you to accelerate your digital transformation efforts through leveraging intelligent automation to re-engineer operating models and standardize processes with limited customization. This helps you drive enhanced business outcomes and cross pollination of best practices and learnings across your geographies.

In addition, outsourcing the re-engineered supply chain processes to a business process provider helps you focus on core decision-making, which enhances your speed-to-market, operational agility, and effectiveness.Some tasks you might consider outsourcing include planning, asset optimization, reporting and analytics, coordination and follow-up, exception handling, routine executions, and master data management.

Improve service levels and increase revenue

Finally, let’s briefly talk about the benefits a properly implemented supply chain hub can deliver to your organization. These are:

2x increase in no-touch planning

5–8% improvement in service levels

2–4% increase in revenue base

15–20% reduction in working capital

~50 reduction in turnaround time for innovation and promotion planning.

The benefits of deploying a supply chain planning hub speak for themselves, and the implementation is much easier than you think.

To learn more about how Capgemini’s Intelligent Supply Chain offer helps you build a comprehensive supply chain planning hub, while taking you one step closer to – what we call – the Frictionless Enterprise contact ranjith.prabhu-r@capgemini.com